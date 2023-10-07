Ice hockey | Confusing fact: Jokerit can cover half of league clubs in audience average, even playing home games in Kerava

Jokeri’s game on Saturday attracted a full house to Turku for Tuto’s home game. CEO Kimmo Hollmén’s phone rang rapidly on Friday, when people noticed that the ticket was missing.

When Two hours had passed since the publication of Mesti’s match schedule, the VIP seats in the Kupittaa ice hall for the Tuto–Jokerit match on Saturday had been sold.

This is what the CEO of the Turku club says Kimmo Hollmé about the boom that Jokerit caused in a foreign town. When even the normal seats were sold out, the game will be played in Turku on Saturday in front of 3,000 spectators.

It’s not everyday in Turku. Hollmén suspects that the previous time was in 2008 in the Mestis finals. For example, the opening of the season attracted 1,423 spectators to Turku.

“Named seats have been sold to the dispensing stand. Otherwise, there has been free seat selection, but now we wanted to secure our own tickets and we sold designated seats as an additional service,” says Hollmén.

More tickets would have gone. Hollmén says that he received twenty phone calls on Friday, when those who were left without a ticket asked about the possibility of getting into the game.

On Friday night, the Jokerit won against Kiekko-Vantaa in the Nordenskiöldinkatu hall.

Numbers in the light, Jokeri’s initial start in Mestis draws comparisons to Liiga. On Friday, the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink was sold out against Kiekko-Vantaa. The match was watched by 8,200 spectators, so the majority of the league clubs already have the capacity of the hall.

Only Ilves and Tappara from Tampere, who play at the Nokia Arena, have attracted a larger audience. HIFK has also sold out matches in the Nordenskiöldinkatu hall, i.e. reached the same 8,200 spectators as the Jokerit on Friday.

The home hall of the Palloseura of Turku could accommodate more spectators, but the season’s top number is only 6,677, i.e. lower than the record number of the Jokers.

With Jokers has a good chance of a crowd that beats more than half of the league’s teams in the home game average comparison. Last season, seven league clubs exceeded 3,500 spectators, eight fell short.

The Mestis teams play 24 home games, so an average attendance of 3,500 would require the Jokers to draw 84,000 during the season.

When subtracting from the figure 13 assumed full houses in the Kerava Hall, which attracts 1,240 spectators, and the first two matches at Nordenskiöldinkatu (8,200 and 6,577 spectators), the expectation of an average of 3,500 spectators is very realistic. That would require an average of 5,900 spectators for the remaining nine games on Nordenskiöldinkatu.

Covering the tail end of the league can be done even with a smaller amount, as some of the teams with an average of 3,000 spectators have a hard time.

Supporters queuing for the hall on Friday.

In away games There is no need to doubt the interest of Jokers. Next weekend, the team travels to Iisalme, where the hut is filling up, as there are only standing places left.

Responsible for communication and marketing of Iisalmi Peli-Karhuje Juho Salmela says that the VIP seats were filled in good time and there has been a bigger demand for tickets than usual. The season’s record audience for home games was 816 spectators at IPK by Friday.

Due to interest, Mestis games have been taken to league halls this season. Keuruun Pallo played against Jokeri in Jyväskylä in front of 2,865 spectators. The reading is at the same level as JYP’s Liiga games.

Imatran’s Ketterä also reached the same solution: December’s Ketterä–Jokerit match will be played at Kisapuisto in Lappeenranta.

The Mestis match Tuto–Jokerit will be played on Saturday at 5 pm at the ice hall in Kupitta.

Correction 7.10. at 11:48 a.m. Ketterä and Joker’s game is played in December, not January.