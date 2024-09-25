Ice hockey | Complete destruction in HIFK’s dressing room – the damage requires a major renovation

Hockey|There was a big water damage in the ice rink in Helsinki.

The door a barren sight is revealed from behind. The ascetic environment resembles an abandoned warehouse instead of the locker rooms of the SM league team. Wall and floor surfaces have been ripped open. There is a whiff of construction dust in the air.

The dressing room facilities of the Helsinki IFK league team are currently undergoing a thorough renovation.

The complete destruction goes back to the renovation work done at the Nordenskiöldinkatu ice rink in the summer. During the work, a nasty accident happened when the contractor accidentally stepped on the pipe. This resulted in a bad water damage in HIFK’s locker rooms.

August during the water damage that happened at the end of After the trip, HIFK’s players and staff had a rough return home.

At first, the estimates for the renovation of the booth spaces were cautiously optimistic, but soon the harsh truth was revealed.

“When we saw what had happened, it was quite clear that this was not something that took place in a couple of weeks,” sighs HIFK’s sports director Janne Pesonen.

The damage caused by the water damage was so significant that the booth spaces had to be thoroughly demolished.

HIFK’s holiest, i.e. the locker room, as well as the coaching and maintenance facilities will be completely renewed.

This is what HIFK’s dressing room looks like at the moment.

The settlement of compensation caused by water damage is currently being settled with the Jääkenttäsäätiö, HIFK, the owner of the Helsinki ice rink, the contractor and the insurance company involved in the case.

So far HIFK’s cubicles are almost completely closed to use. Only the players’ so-called civilian dressing room and maintenance changing rooms were spared and are in use.

HIFK’s locker rooms have been temporarily moved to the central corridor of the ice rink built in 1966. Glamor is far from temporary spaces.

“In the beginning, the players slandered the new facilities, saying that this is how resilience is grown, but everyone has reacted to this very well. There hasn’t been any grumbling so far. This can be a good thing, to sometimes shake things up a bit and remind ourselves why this sport is played,” says Pesonen.

“Naturally, this makes everyday life difficult and the guys have to drum back and forth. It’s a good thing that the players mostly use the same booth now. In that way, we have been able to give the players good peace of mind. We focus on the things” that we can influence.

As seen from the door of HIFK’s locker room, the right side is under complete renovation.

The evacuation phase is not just a couple of weeks of initiation. With these prospects, the full renovation of HIFK’s cubicles will take the rest of the year. The first Savotta is to get the players’ locker room ready.

“According to the latest information, the hope and belief is that the renovation would be completed by the end of this year, but there is no certainty about that,” informs HIFK’s communications manager Axa Fahler.

HIFK’s locker room was last renovated ten years ago, when the cramped locker rooms underwent a major makeover.

“Now we will at least finally get the new premises. Even though there was nothing wrong with those previous circumstances either,” says Pesonen.