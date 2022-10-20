Ice hockey | Columbus started the Finland campaign, Patrik Laine with a short speech

Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche meet twice in Tampere in November.

Ice hockey The NHL club Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Colorado Avalanche twice in November in matches played in Tampere, and Columbus has started promoting the match with an actual Finland campaign.

On Thursday, the club published two videos on Twitter, the main characters of which are the Finnish language, Finland and, of course, the team’s Finns.

In the first video, Columbus general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen, star forward Patrik Laine and goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo say the words “what’s up”. After this, the other players have to guess whether the words are Finnish and German.

Most of the players guess correctly, but there are also a few wrong ones. A striker who also played in Rauma Luko Justin Danforth also tells what the sentence means.

In another in the video, the players have to help the little girl justify to her parents why the team’s match should be allowed all the way to Finland.

Reasons are being given by several team players, including Laine and Korpisalo.

“You just say ‘let me go or you’ll regret it. The choice is yours'”, Laine commented.

Joonas Korpisalo has slightly longer arguments.

“I don’t know if anyone has read, but Finland is the happiest country in the world. That’s a good reason to go to Finland. There are really nice people in Finland. I don’t know if there is much to see, but the food is good. The weather is what it is now, but it will be a good trip”, says Korpisalo.

Columbus and Colorado will meet in Tampere on November 4 and 5. Patrik Laine’s playing is uncertain due to a hand injury. On Wednesday, he said his elbow felt better than he would have dared to expect after the injury in the season opener.