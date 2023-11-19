Ice hockey | Columbus in a rough losing streak – Patrik Laine’s difficulties continue

Columbus is on a long losing streak.

of the Columbus Blue Jackets the losing cycle deepens.

The Jackets already lost the eighth game in a row, when the Washington Capitals took a narrow 4–3 victory at home. The streak is already longer than last season, when the Jackets were the second worst team in the entire NHL.

Patrick Laine remained without points in the fourth match. The game was difficult for him.

As in the last match, Laina was no longer seen on the field in the decisive moments. The Finnish striker’s last shift ended in 53:34, when Hendrix Lapierre scored a 4–2 goal from the Capitals’ counterattack, which was started by Laine’s stray pass in the attack zone.

Laine was previously on the ice also during the second rebound goal. Alexander Ovechkin hit to make the game 3–1 with four on four. The Russian got a shot Dylan Strome from the pass completely freely, when Laine, Zach Werenski and David Jiricek were behind the goal.

As a center forward who played alongside Laine, was seen at the beginning of the match Johnny Gaudreau and a surprise name Mathieu Olivier. The latter is known for his playing or scoring skills more than his fists. Washington’s matches broadcast by the televising Monumental channel for the chain – mainly for Olivier’s place alongside the top stars – were even laughed at when it was first talked about.

The trio was immediately in trouble in their own end in their opening shift, and Laine was ordered to hook it to the ice shelf at the end.

Later Cole Sillinger came to Laine’s chain, Gaudreau was transferred Boone Jenner’s and Yegor Tshinahov alongside.

Laine got 12.21 playing time. Only Olivier (9.33) played less than Columbus.

Suffering from an injury, Laine has played nine matches during the early season with an output of 2+1.

Columbus won the shots on goal 36-26 and basically had the better of the game for the most part, but critical errors cost them the victory again.

Columbus, the jumbo team of the Eastern Conference, has won four of its 18 games, lost ten straight and four in overtime.

Rantanen decided

DALLAS STARS led 3–0 at home, but the Colorado Avalanche edged past.

The Avalanche finally won the top fight of the Central Division with a score of 6–3.

Colorado’s winning goal came in the third period Mikko Rantanen. Devon Toews delivered the puck towards the goal, and Rantanen, who reached the puck, shot the puck from his knuckle right to the top shelf.

Only 11 seconds passed after Rantanen’s goal, when the Avalanche took an even tighter grip on the victory. Andrew Cogliano hit 5–3 Joel Kiviranta shot from the loose puck.

Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen celebrate the winning goal.

Kiviranta has now played three matches in Colorado with an output of 1+3. His entire previous NHL career he played specifically in Dallas, whose old players also include Kiviranta’s current chain friends Cogliano and Fredrik Olofsson.

Of the members of the remaining “Finnish mafia” in Dallas Jani Hakanpää, Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz missed points. Tyler Seguin A 3-0 goal was created Esa Lindell after the shot, and the Finnish puck netted his fifth assist of the season.

The most effective player in the match was Colorado’s three goals scorer Cale Makar. Rantanne, Ross Colton and Valery Nitshushkin acknowledged all the same 1+1 points.

Rantanen’s (16 ott, 11+12) winning goal was the fourth of the season. Only Winnipeg has more With Kyle Connor (five).

After 16 games, the Stars have 23 points and the Avalanche have 22 points.