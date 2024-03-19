Ice hockey | Colorado's Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick

Colorado beat St. Louis 4–3.

Ice hockey Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Mikko Rantanen scored a hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in Tuesday night's round.

Colorado beat St. Louis 4–3. The victory was Colorado's seventh in a row.

Rantanen scored his team's opening goal, the 3–3 equalizer and the game-winning goal

Rantanen, who was on fire before tonight's match, scored 3+8 points in the previous five matches. The hat trick was the seventh of Rantanen's NHL career.

Sebastian Aho was involved in his team's last goal when he provided the pass that led to the goal. Ahon's Carolina Hurricanes finally beat the NY Islanders with a score of 4–1.

Mikael Granlund on the other hand, brought his team to the level of the San Jose Sharks against the Nashville Predators, after a good 17 minutes of the match had been played. However, San Jose lost the match by clear numbers, as Nashville knocked on the scoreboard 8–2.

In the other matches of the evening, the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 6–2. The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.

The Winnipeg Jets took another 4-2 victory over the NY Rangers when Mark Scheifele completed the hat trick as well. The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, lost to the Philadelphia Flyers with 4–3 goals.