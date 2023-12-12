Ice hockey | Colorado's coach commented on Ismo Lehkonen's speech

Jared Bednar and Mikko Rantanen comment on the uproar.

Colorado Avalanche beat the Finnish time the night before Tuesday with the goals of the Calgary Flames 6–5.

Ended his goalless streak Mikko Rantanen (1+2) let it burn after the match when he gave his opinion Ismo Lehkonen recently Ylen in the story of the comments given. Rantanen said that Lehkonen talked shit about him.

The incident caused a storm in Finland as well as in North America – not least because Lehkonen is Rantanen's teammate Artturi Lehkonen father.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar only heard about the whole topic the morning after the game and Rantanen's comments. He also said that he had discussed the topic with Rantanen.

– My only concern is that our players are at odds with each other. They (Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen) are best friends. Mikko has already put the matter behind him and is ready to move on, Bednar said in Guerilla Sports' video.

Rantanen also emphasized that the relationship with Artturi Lehkonen is fine.

– The Finnish journalist happens to be Arttur's father. Artturi and I are really good friends. We always have been. I love him and there is nothing between us.

– The reporter questioned my professionalism and lied about my whereabouts in the summer. It pushed me a bit over the edge, but my and Lehkyn in between there is nothing.

Rantanen emphasized that he has no problem if someone criticizes his moves on the ice.

– That is the work of journalists. I have no problem with that. But when we go into private life and lie about it, that's not okay with me. That was my only problem.

Rantanen has been, despite his more difficult last few weeks, clearly the most effective Finnish player in the early season – just like last season, when he broke the 50-goal and 100-point mark for the first time. The balance of 28 matches is 13 goals and 21 assists.