Ice hockey | Colorado lost to Columbus, Pittsburgh defeated the NY Rangers

Florida's Finnish trio didn't help when Toronto defeated the Panthers 6-4 in their home arena.

Ice hockey Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Artturi Lehkonen input point by Chris Wagner there was little consolation for the narrow goal, when Colorado bowed to the Columbus Blue Jackets with clear goals 4–1.

The Colorado guard who is playing in a good mood Justus Annunen spent 58.29 minutes in goal and blocked 21 out of 24 Columbus shots. Annus' counterpart in Columbus' goal was Daniil Tarasovwho blocked no fewer than 45 shots.

The match between Pittsburgh Penguins and NY Rangers ended with Pittsburgh's away victory with goals 5–2. of Pittsburgh Jesse Puljujärvi cheered his team on by passing by Emil Bemstrom scored a 3–0 goal. Rangers Kaapo Kako on the other hand scored his team's narrowing goal to make it 3–1.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, defeated the Florida Panthers in their home arena in the round with goals 6–4. Florida Captain Alexander Barkov was by Sam Reinhart in the background of the goal, when the team reduced the situation to 5–3 in the second half of the third period. On the other hand, at the beginning of the third period Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen fed Vladimir Tarasenko to the 5–2 situation of the previous reduction goal.