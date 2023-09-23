Ice hockey | Clash between supporters in the match between TPS and Ilves

There was a clash between spectators near the TPS supporter’s stand.

TPS and a clash between supporters took place in connection with Ilves’ SM league match.

Reported about it Overtime.

Turku Ball Club’s security manager Kimmo Laine confirmed to Sanom that there was an incident in the hall.

“There has been an incident, yes. The matter is under investigation, and I cannot say anything else about it at the moment,” Laine said.

“According to the current information, not many people were involved in this.”

Extension period according to “Ilves supporters aggressively approached the TPS supporter’s stand from the side of the corridor”. Some had a balaclava on.

According to security manager Laine, the clash did not cause measures for first aid.

TPS won the match 3–0.