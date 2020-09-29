Championship in ice hockey



Tampa Bay Lightning win the Stanley Cup





Nikita Kucherov raises the trophy high.

Photo: AP / Jason Franson





Edmonton For the second time in their history, the Tampa Bay Lightning win the most important trophy in ice hockey. After the missed chance on Saturday, the team defeats the Dallas Stars and can raise the trophy of the North American professional league NHL.

<br /> <br />



Captain Steven Stamkos quickly handed the Stanley Cup for the Tampa Bay Lightning Championship in the NHL to Victor Hedman. The defender remained in the decisive 2-0 (1-0, 1-0, 0-0) against the Dallas Stars without a goal, but scored an outstanding ten goals in the playoffs – more than any other NHL defender since 1994 the Swede not only had quick access to the most coveted cup in ice hockey, but was also awarded a personal trophy as the most valuable player in the final series.

“It takes a lot to be in a bubble for 80 days or whatever,” said Hedman. “But it was all worth it now. We’re coming home with the trophy. “

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

Even before NHL boss Gary Bettman handed him the Conn Smythe Trophy on Monday evening (local time), Hedman spoke on NBC about his feelings after the second Stanley Cup victory in the history of the Tampa Bay Lightning. “That means the world to bring this trophy home. Winning the trophy takes a few weeks, maybe months, until I realize that. “

After a long injury break, captain Stamkos had only been on the ice for a few minutes in game three, but immediately contributed a goal. Coach Jon Cooper had made it clear before the game that he wouldn’t play on Monday.

In the sixth game, the Florida team had the battle of strength with Dallas relatively well under control. Braydon Point took the lead in the first period, Blake Coleman increased to 2-0 in the second period. In the final minutes Dallas tried everything with an additional outfield player, but could not get past the defensive of the new champion. “That last period was probably the longest period of my life,” said Hedman.

The Lightning won the first victory of the most coveted cup for an ice hockey professional in 2004. This time they had to do without the thunderous cheers of the fans. Because of the corona pandemic, the NHL playoffs were held entirely in Canada and without spectators, the fireworks in Edmonton were only seen by players, coaches and supervisors of the teams as well as a few journalists and helpers.

As the first of the major US leagues, the NHL has now ended its season, which was interrupted by the corona pandemic, with a champion. When the new season begins is open. It is not expected to start until January 2021.

<br /> <br />

German professionals were not in the final series. The last time national goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer had won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals two years ago, Tom Kühnhackl was successful with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the previous two years.

(kron / dpa)