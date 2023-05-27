Ice hockey | Champion coach Kai Suikkanen completely disappeared from Finnish ice hockey – now tells what happened to him

Kai Suikkanen, who coached TPS to its previous hockey championship in 2010, is not longing to return to Finland.

Experienced hockey coach Kai Suikkanen has stayed out of Finnish headlines in recent years.

What is the current state of the konkar, who won the Finnish championship in TPS in the 2009–10 season and the silver medal in the Pelicans in 2011–12?

Suikkanen, 64 in June, has coached and spent the last few years abroad, first in Italy’s Bolzano, then in Austria’s Dornbirn, and most recently from December 2022 until the end of the recently ended season in Germany’s Augsburg.

“At the moment, I have no idea what I’m doing and in which direction to go next. Everything is open for now”, says Suikkanen, reached by phone from Turku.

TPS’s sensational championship in 2010 made Suikkanes a star in the coaching sky.

“When things happen, they can happen very quickly. For example, right before last Christmas, I couldn’t have known that I was already working as Augsburg’s head coach on Christmas Day. Back then, it was originally only about a contract covering the rest of the season.”

Suikanen the best seasons of his long coaching career have been 2017–18, when he was hired at the end of November at HC Bolzano.

At the time, the Northern Italian club was in last place in the Central European multinational EBEL league, until it started to improve its performance and result level, narrowly reaching the playoffs and finally beating the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in the final series, which went to a stalemate.

In addition to the wonderful championship, Suikkanen has enjoyed new environments, series and experiences abroad. He has already announced that he no longer wants to coach in Finland, where, in addition to TPS and Pelicans, his other clubs have been RoKi, Hokki and Kärpät.

In 2010–11, Suikkanen coached Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL.

Former Kärppi’s great player Suikkanen was hired by Kärppi on a long contract in 2016, but he was allowed to leave his home club in the middle of his contract in the spring of 2017. After that, he has not been seen much in Finland and especially in the Finnish media.

“This may sound silly to some, but I got what I wanted from Finland and achieved something. I would still like to see and experience new interesting places. The country or series doesn’t matter much.”

Suikkanen no longer consciously creates a career, but coaching is still interesting. His family lives in Turku and has visited the coach’s European work environments about once a month.

The last six winters in three different countries have already offered a lot, but the pleasant surroundings of Bolzano, for example, could come into question again.

“No matter how wonderful the milieu is, the coach’s future always also depends on the club managers’ decisions. As I get older all the time, there is also the option of retiring little by little to enjoy life,” says Suikkanen.

Read more: The reality dawned on the Finns – Jukka Jalonen and Leijonat won’t save either

Read more: Boys and girls under the age of 18 will play World Cup hockey in the capital region in 2024 and 2025

Read more: Marko Anttila, who played his last international match, became emotional: “It brought tears to my eyes”

Read more: “Pilkkaa” – The wrapper plays when the Latvians celebrate a juicy victory in front of the Swedish delegation