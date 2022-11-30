Ice hockey | Carolina’s Sebastian Aho had two assist points – Pittsburgh fell in overtime

San Jose’s Kaapo Kähkönen saved his team to victory in his first clean sheet of the season.

Ice hockey Finnish player for the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Sebastian Aho picked up two assists in this team’s 3–2 away win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The beginning of the match looked weak for Carolina, Pittsburgh’s goal stick Sidney Crosby made in the first period of the opening goal by pushing the puck into Carolina’s Russian keeper Pyotr Kochetkov between the mattresses.

Carolina equalized in the second period. Sebastian Aho was marked by Martin Necas as the second passer of the goal.

At the end of the set, Aho grabbed his second assist point, when Andrei Svetshnikov caught the loose puck from a Finnish player’s shot and finished with an old-fashioned one.

Due to Pittsburgh’s last-minute tying goal, the match went into overtime and was decided Brett Pesce from paint.

Aho has accumulated 9+16 performances from the 23 matches he has played this season, i.e. more than a point per match on average.

San Finnish goalkeeper of Jose Sharks Kaapo Kähkönen took his first clean sheet of the season. The away game against the Montreal Canadiens ended with a 4–0 victory for the Californian team.

Kähkönen, who played his tenth match of the season, accumulated 28 saves in the match.

Kähkönen’s shutout was only the third of his NHL career. The Finnish guard took his previous clean sheets in the second season, when he played for the Minnesota Wild.

of Montreal To Joel Armia accumulated almost 16 game minutes in the match.

San Jose’s early season has been sticky, as the team is at the tail end of the Pacific Division.

Nashville The Predators won their overtime home game against the Anaheim Ducks with a score of 2–1. Finnish know-how was also seen in Nashville’s goal. Juuse Saros kept a clean sheet for more than 50 minutes until Anaheim Troy Terry’s the wrist shot slipped past Saros’s flipper into the goal and sent the match into overtime.

In the penultimate minute of overtime, the game was decided in favor of the home team, when Mikael Granlund opened the attacking zone from the corner Roman Josin the situation that led to the goal.

With the assist point, Granlund’s performances are 2+14 this season.

Saros made 34 saves in the match.

Florida The away games of the Panthers and the Colorado Avalanche against Canadian teams ended with the home teams winning.

The Florida Panthers lost to the Calgary Flames 6–2.

Florida’s Finnish forward Anton Lundell pass at the end of the second period by Sam Reinhart finished the 4–2 goal. Lundell’s power point pot for this season is now 4+9.

Florida’s Finnish captain Alexander Barkov was still on the sidelines due to illness.

Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen The Colorado Avalanche, on the other hand, defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5–0. Both Finns from the reigning championship team played just over 20 minutes in the match.