Monday, April 8, 2024
Ice hockey | Carolina took Columbus, the Finns as guarantors of victory

April 7, 2024
Ice hockey | Carolina took Columbus, the Finns as guarantors of victory

Sebastian Aho completed the 2–0 goal for Carolina.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Finns of the Carolina Hurricanes were behind the team's 3–0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sebastian Aho finished the 2–0 goal for Carolina, and the background of the goal was artistic Teuvo Teräväinen.

Teräväinen, on the other hand, completed his team's victory to 3–0.

Before tonight's match, Aho had scored six points and Teräväinen one point in the last five matches.

