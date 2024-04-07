Ice hockey | Carolina took Columbus, the Finns as guarantors of victory

Sebastian Aho completed the 2–0 goal for Carolina.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Finns of the Carolina Hurricanes were behind the team's 3–0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Teräväinen, on the other hand, completed his team's victory to 3–0.

Before tonight's match, Aho had scored six points and Teräväinen one point in the last five matches.