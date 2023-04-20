Ice hockey | Carolina took a tight match in the overtime, but lost Teuvo Teräväinen

Boston, the overwhelming number one in the regular season, suffered a surprise loss to Florida in the NHL playoffs.

Carolina Hurricanes held on to home advantage and now leads the New York Islanders 2–0 in the opening round of the playoffs.

Konkar striker Paul Stastny directed the game and the Canes’ opening goal in the opening set.

In the second period, the clock showed 7:19, when Carolina took a two-goal lead. The Islanders had already nearly killed another sloppy, high-stick four-minute underdog.

Then the Islanders defenseman Sebastian Ahon the flying puck surprised the goalkeeper Ilya Sorokin and bounce into own goal.

After all, Aho’s goal was not marked on Carolina’s full Finnish nickname To Sebastian Ahobecause Sweden’s Aho got his own way by Stefan Noesen of the input company.

“Sebastian Aho can’t stop scoring goals for the Canes,” Hurricanes joked on social media.

Islanders came alongside during the second set By Kyle Palmieri and By Mathew Barzal with goals. In the third set Brock Nelson already took the guests into the lead. Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta could have picked up at least one of the goals on his better day.

Raanta, however, rejected the eighth victory of his career in the NHL playoff game, as Carolina came even by Jaccob Slavin by shooting at the goal from a negative angle. Carolina Aho got an assist.

Casey Cizikas slapped Sebastian Aho in the face in the opening set and went into a four-minute session.

The decision of the overtime felt bitter in the Islanders’ camp, because Scott Mayfield got Jordan Martin too bat to his face.

No punishment was imposed for this. Mayfield went to blow his mouth at the referee, when Carolina already countered again. Jesper Fast got From Jordan Staal brilliant spread and blew the home crowd into jubilation.

Carolina’s offense experienced some big losses during the season when Max Pacioretty and Andrei Svetshnikov were sidelined for the rest of the season.

Now Teuvo Teräväinen the match was abandoned due to an upper body injury.

The head coach Rod Brind’Amour told reporters after the match that Teräväinen’s hand was broken as a result of the hurling. According to Brind’Amour, Teräväinen will undergo surgery on Thursday and will be sidelined for the rest of the series.

Also Martin Necas went to the dressing room once and finished a couple of changes looking sick.

Played without goals in Carolina Jesse Puljujärvi was not in the lineup in any other playoff game.

Surprisingly the error-ridden Boston Bruins suffered an equally surprising loss as the Florida Panthers tied the game in their opening round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The overwhelming number one in the regular season, Boston, who played with the best balance in history, came from behind twice in the second period to equalize and for a moment it looked like the Bruins would still turn the game around.

However, in the third Florida rolled over Boston with a final score of 6–3. The 3–2 lead came right at the beginning of the set Brandon Montour from the stage. Brilliant in the starting circle (11/16) Alexander Barkov scored another assist.

Eetu Luostarinen hit Florida’s last blank.