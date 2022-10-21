Ice hockey | Captain Robert Rooba scored the winning goal of JYP’s celebratory match in overtime

HIFK suffered a narrow defeat in JYP’s 2000th league match.

in Jyväskylä was in a festive mood on Friday, when the ice hockey league JYP reached 2,000 games in the main league at home. The Jyväskylä club is the seventh club that has played the most matches in the main league.

JYP got its prize when it beat HIFK in extra time 2–1 in the celebratory game.

The match against HIFK turned out to be quite a thriller. The match went for a long time in a 1-1 situation, but there were enough chances to score. The most dangerous of them came on the HIFK goal, when the puck went twice Roope Taponen in the post of the guarded goal.

A winner was finally called in overtime, which gave the home crowd more reason to rejoice. Hurricane Squadron Captain Robert Rooba shouted the largest audience of the season, 3,922 spectators, at the end of his run. The 2-1 hit was the second of the season for the striker who enjoys responsibility for the result.

“The goal came in a great place. You don’t have to be an expert to know the pressure if there are no goals. I’ve tried to push the team, and at some point the reward will come”, Rooba repeats.

for JYP it was the first time of the season that it won two games in a row. The win moved it up to tenth in the series. HIFK is in 12th place in the League.

There were a lot of club legends watching the match, such as the first captain of the club’s league team Ari Kankaanperä.