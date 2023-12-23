Ice hockey | Canada's super-promise went down the drain – you get to play against the Young Lions

Canada's 17-year-old Macklin Celebrini was guilty of a rough tackle. However, he avoided a ban.

Ice hockey one of Canada's most talented young talents Macklin's Celebrini17, will be fit to play when Finland faces Canada in the opening game of the World Junior Hockey Championships on Boxing Day.

Celebrini received a match penalty in a training match against Switzerland on Friday. Similar cases have previously resulted in World Cup matches being shelved, even though they occurred in training matches before the tournament.

However, the IIHF announced on Saturday afternoon that no further sanctions are planned for Celebrin.

Celebrini managed two goals in Canada's 6-3 win until he was sent off in the second period. Celebrini committed a back tackle against Switzerland Leo Braillard towards. Due to the force of the tackle, Braillard was thrown towards the side.

“It was a clear tackle on the back. He rightly received a match penalty,” said the Canadian TSN sports channel expert Bob McKenzie.

Celebrini is listed as the number one name for next summer's NHL selection in several expert assessments.

He plays for the Boston University team. With his power points of 10+15=25, he is fourth in the university league power exchange, even though he is the youngest player in the entire league, says Aftonbladet. Celebrini is also the youngest player on the Canadian youth national team and the only one born in 2006.

23.12. 15:26: Added information about the IIHF's decision that Celebrini will not be suspended.