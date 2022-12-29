Ice hockey | Canada’s super promise Connor Bedard scored seven points – the USA fell behind Slovakia

Connor Bedard had seven points in Canada’s crushing victory. The USA, on the other hand, unexpectedly lost.

Youth WC tournament most followed player Connor Bedard led to Canada’s overwhelming victory over Germany.

The maple leaf jerseys won with a score of 11–2. Bedard broke the record in the history of the country’s U20 games after scoring no less than seven power points. He scored a hat trick and also got four assists, all of which came as first assists.

Reigning champions Canada washed their face with a walkover, as they suffered a loss to the Czech Republic in their opening game.

Wednesday’s a surprise was seen in the previous match.

Slovakia, which lost to Finland in its World Cup opener, beat the United States, which entered Group B as the favorite, with 6–3 goals.

The situation in Group B after two rounds is that Switzerland (4) is in the lead before Finland (4), Slovakia (3), the United States (3) and Latvia (1).

Finland still faces Latvia and the United States.

Four of the five teams advance to the quarterfinals, Jumbo’s fate is the qualifying games against the winner of the second group.