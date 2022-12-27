Ice hockey | Canada started the World Cup home games with a dull defeat

In the second match, Sweden organized a wild smash.

Vancouver

Contest host Canada suffered a humiliating defeat at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax when they unexpectedly lost to the Czech Republic.

Canada’s Zach Dean received a match penalty in the second set for a tackle on the head. The Czech Republic scored two goals with the ensuing superiority and ran away to a 5–2 lead, which also remained the final score.

After the fifth goal, Canada switched between the posts by Thomas Milicwho replaced the one who started in goal Benjamin Gaudreau.

Canada, which defended poorly, won shots on goal 37–28. The captain was responsible for its goals Shane Wright and super promise Connor Bedardwho tried to score again in the air, as in the practice match against Finland on the eve.

The defenders were the most effective in the Czech Republic David Spacek and Stanislav Svozil with powers 1+1. The goalkeeper was chosen as the best in the team Tomas Suchanek.

Swedish crushed Austria by as much as 11–0.

Austria will play in the tournament without the eighth player booked in the NHL in the first round last summer Marco Kasperia.

The center forward just left to play in Swedish SHL club Rögle, where he plays on loan from the Detroit Red Wings.

The attackers were the most effective in Sweden Filip Bystedt and Isak Rosek, which hit power 2+1. Also a defender Ludvig Jansson up to three power points (0+3).