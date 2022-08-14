Kent Johnson hit a masterful shot into the Czech net.

Under The 20-year-old ice hockey world championship saw the most skillful goal of the tournament so far when Canada met the Czech Republic last night.

The host country, Canada, won the match with a clear score of 5–1, and the winning goal was brilliant.

The puck was rolling behind the Czech goal at the end of the first period. Kent Johnson got it dug out, moved towards the other corner of the goal, raised the stick on the platform and rolled it into the net over the goalkeeper’s shoulder.

So-called airbrush paints have become more common in recent years, but they are still rarely seen.

The value of Johnson’s success is increased by the fact that the 2–1 hit was the winning goal of the match.

Canada has won all three of their matches and leads Group A ahead of Finland. Young Lions will face Slovakia today at 21:00.