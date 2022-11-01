Ice hockey | Buffalo’s Tage Thompson had a wild night in the NHL: he collected six power points in the winning game

Carolina’s Finns remained scoreless when their team defeated Washington.

Olli Määttä managed to score in the hockey NHL round, but his team Detroit Red Wings suffered a crushing defeat as a guest of the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo beat Detroit 8-3. At the beginning of the second period, Määtta tied the visitors 1-1 with a direct wrist shot Andrew Coppin for a pass from behind the goal. The goal was the Finn’s second of the season.

After Määtä’s tie, Buffalo jumped out to a three-goal lead in the second period, but Detroit managed to score on both sides of the second period break and thus came within a goal. However, the Sabers lost their money in the last ten minutes of the third period, during which the hosts scored four goals.

The star of the match was from Buffalo Tage Thompson, who emboldened as many as 3+3 performances and doubled his season’s points balance in one match. Thompson became the first Sabers player in 29 years to reach a six-point game.

“We played a really good match today in all aspects, but of course it feels good when you score goals and contribute to the result,” said Thompson of NHL.com by.

of Buffalo Jeff Skinner scored the 300th goal of his NHL career in the match.

With their win, Buffalo moved up to third in the NHL’s Eastern Division.

“Finnish team” The Carolina Hurricanes won at home against the Washington Capitals, but the Finnish players Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teräväinen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi were left without power points this time. Carolina was better after the winning shots 3–2.

In the winning shot race, the Hurricanes succeeded Brent Burns and Andrei Svetshnikov, which also hit in regular time. Svetshnikov’s 2–2 equalizer in the second set was already his eighth goal of the season.

Stefan Noesen had given Carolina a 1–0 lead in the opening set, but Dylan Strome and Aleksandr Ovechkin brought Washington alongside and past in the second period. Strome scored after winning the scramble by Frederik Andersen from the rebound with Aho in front of the goal.

“I was in front of the goal alone with Aho, then I just flicked the puck a little and it went in,” Strome said of NHL.com by.”

Ovechkin now has 785 career NHL goals and is one goal away from becoming a Detroit legend Gordie Howen for the record in the number of goals scored in one club.

Aho and Teräväinen remained scoreless, even though they were able to turn Carolina’s superiority with 4 against 3 in overtime. Aho got a good 22 minutes of playing time and shot twice at the goal.

Carolina is second in the Eastern Conference and leads the Metropolitan Division.

In the western division, the Los Angeles Kings deepened the plight of the St. Louis Blues by claiming a 5-1 away victory. Los Angeles Rasmus Kupari opened his scoring account for the season after providing a pass for Carl Grundström’s 2–0 goal.

St. Louis started the season with three wins, but has since lost five games in a row and is on the tail end. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference.