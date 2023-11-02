Ice hockey | Buffalo Sabers beat Philadelphia away – Jokiharju unluckily directed the opening shot into his own goal

Buffalo goalkeeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who was chosen as the best player of the match, made a total of 38 saves in the match.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Buffalo Sabers won the away match against the Philadelphia Flyers with a final score of 5–2.

The match got off to a bad start for the Finns, when in the first minute of the game, Philadelphia Joel Farabeen the pass attempt was rushed to defend Henri Jokiharjun stick to own goal Sabers keeper Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen behind my back.

However, Buffalo took the lead by the middle of the set Casey Mittelstadt and By Brandon Biron with goals.

After Biro’s goal, saved by Philadelphia’s goal Carter Hart the Swedish keeper was replaced to Samuel Ersson. The team told the message service X that Hart had a mid-body injury.

of Philadelphia Cam Atkinson led the game to a 2–2 draw at the end of the set.

After a scoreless second period, Buffalo’s scoring continued at first by Owen Power on the finish line. Assisted his team’s two previous goals Tage Thompson also succeeded in scoring himself at the end of the set. Biro shot the final readings into an empty net.

Luukkonen made 38 saves in the match. Buffalo’s goal was clearly more noisy during the match, as there were only 15 shots at Philadelphia’s goal in the entire match. Thanks to his attacking prowess, Luukkonen was chosen as the number one star of the match.

Jokiharju played just under 20 minutes in the match.

For the Canadian striker Biro, who played only his second NHL game, the two goals against Philadelphia were the first of his league career.