Ice hockey | Brad Lambert, who charmed in Nuori Leijon, is thirsty for success at the World Cup: “I’m not interested in anything else”

Winnipeg’s first-round pick belongs to the sharpest edge of the young Lions in the World Cup competitions.

Hockey forward Brad Lambert longs for an intact playing season, but does not yet know where the goal will come true.

Last season, almost everything went wrong. A breakthrough in the League did not materialize in JYP, and the rest of the season in Pelicans did not go according to the wishes of the 18-year-old player.

In the under-20 World Championships, he shone as one of Finland’s brightest stars and scored 1+4=5 in two matches. As if underlining the harshness of the season, the World Cup competitions were suspended after the corona pandemic exploded in the hands of the organizers.

Seven months later, the striker speaks of his passion for the game.

“I get to go to the games in a really good mood. We have a great team. It’s great to be able to continue the games, we have a great team spirit and a chance to succeed,” Lambert told STT at the national team’s media conference the day before the flight to Canada.

Finland starts the World Cup the night before Wednesday and faces Latvia. Slovakia, the Czech Republic and the competition host Canada are also up against each other in the preliminary series.

Although Lambert talked about the continuation of the games, not the continuation of the unfinished tournament. The World Cup competitions will be played again from the beginning and also partly with new teams. Russia is not participating because the International Ice Hockey Federation banned it from its tournaments due to the war of aggression against Ukraine. Latvia got Russia’s place.

Even the corona pandemic is creeping up on us. At the time of the interview, Lambert was waiting for the test result and hoped that the new World Cup attempt would go better than the previous one.

How hard was it to deal with the tournament being cut short?

“I didn’t believe it at first, when we flew home already. It was difficult, and I didn’t know that I would be able to play again.”

Lambert formed a power chain of Samuel Helenius and Ville Koivunen with. The trio may play together again at the World Cup.

“There are a lot of variables,” Lambert said, referring to the pandemic, which may thin the ranks even in Edmonton.

“We have 14 good forwards, anyone of them is good to play with. But I’m happy if we get to play with the same chain as at the turn of the year.”

Winnipeg signed Lambert to the NHL at the end of the first round in July. A year ago, the striker was rated much higher, but the broken season had a debilitating effect on the booking number. On the other hand, a reservation in the top end does not guarantee any NHL games, let alone a long career.

According to Lambert, the patterns of the season will become clear after the World Championships.

“After the Games in September, I will go to the training camp in Winnipeg and see what happens after that. Everything is still open.”

“When you go there, you have to have one goal: to get into the team. You have to do things as well as you can.”

At the moment, the focus is on completing the world championship goal.

“Now the biggest thing is the competitions. I’m not interested in anything else.”

The World Cup competitions are also a screening place for individuals, even though screenings are no longer required for booking. Now the contribution is to give screens to the NHL club for a place to play.

“That way you will be visible when you help the team. I’m not interested in anything else but succeeding as a team,” Lambert repeated.

The special timing of the World Cup does not faze the striker.

“I think we will all be in top shape when the games start.”

Whether Lambert plays the season in Finland or Canada, the goal is common.

“I just want to play and have fun.”