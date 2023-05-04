Ice hockey | Brad Lambert, 19, was ordered to a new address – forging a hard result

Brad Lambert has put a lot of power on the board in the WHL.

Kent

Young Lions The World Cup tournament ended at the turn of the year with a heavy disappointment, a quarter-final loss to Sweden.

Brad Lambert19, was looking for a supplement to his color straight from the Games: gold as a continuation of bronze and silver.

However, Lambert, who was considered one of the most talked about promises in Finnish hockey in recent years, remained in a small role in the team and the balance of the five matches was modest: one goal.

Since then, Lambert has traveled – in new circles.

After the tournament, Lambert, who played for Manitoba Moose in the AHL in the fall, was ordered to a new team: the Seattle Thunderbirds of the junior league WHL.

“After the Games, I got a call that I was going there. It was disappointing at first, of course. I was waiting to get back to Manitoba,” says Lambert.

Lambert joined the Thunderbirds when the team specifically visited Winnipeg, home of the Moose and its parent club, the Jets.

Lambert then played two games in Saskatoon – and stayed there when the Thunderbirds left for Seattle. Visa issues kept the Finnish-Canadian striker on the Canadian side.

Lambert’s father’s side of the family is from Saskatoon, so he was able to stay in familiar corners.

“I stayed there. I got to stay with my grandmother for a while, and I didn’t have to stay at the hotel. Then I went to Ottawa to take care of the visa matters.”

Brad Lambert pictured at the Junior World Championships at the end of December.

Lambert scored 17+21 in 26 games in the WHL regular season. The balance of the playoffs so far is 3+16 out of nine matches. The Thunderbirds are currently playing a conference finals series against the Kamloops Blazers. The teams are very famous for this level.

Alongside Lambert in Seattle’s first team are those who played for the Arizona Coyotes in the early season Dylan Guenther mixed Reid Schaefer, who, like his chain friends, is a first-round NHL pick (Edmonton, 32nd player last summer). In addition to Schaefer and Guenther, the team also has three other World Cup gold medalists from the turn of the year.

“It has been good to play there. Schaefer is big, skates really well, plays hard and can make plays. He is good in front of goal.”

“Guenther has an incredible itch. He is also good at skating and a really smart player. If you give him the puck, you know it will come back.”

When looking videos from the regular season, it seems that Lambert played in the wrong league – as well as, say, Guenther or Connor Bedard.

Especially at this stage, the demand for the playoffs already seems clearly tougher, when the top teams of the series are facing each other.

“I would probably compare the regular season to the U20 championships, when you play against slightly weaker teams. The level fluctuates quite a lot even in competitions. These games that are going on now are a bit like the games of the final stage in the Games”, Lambert compares.

Known for his incredible speed, Lambert already played two full seasons in men’s games in Finland for JYP and Pelicans. In the fall, he played 14 games (2+1) in the AHL.

Someone one could ask how playing in the junior league will develop him anymore. On the other hand, Lambert has at least been able to play big minutes in a big role, which he has not yet been able to redeem in the men’s leagues. Carried the pressure and the top player’s responsibility for winning.

“I have tried to make the most of this opportunity, when I get to play a lot and be impact player”Lambert says.

With a point average of 2.11, Lambert has been with Bedard and Kamloops I’m Zellweger’s and Logan Stankoven after the most effective player in the playoffs.

“I’m able to enjoy myself when I’ve gotten to play a big role and help the team win.”