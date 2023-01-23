Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Boston Bruins’ great momentum continues, Joona Koppane’s NHL career opening point

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in World Europe
0

Koppanen is playing his fifth full season in North America, but the doors to the NHL have only opened in January of this year.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins took their fifth straight win when they beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 at TD Garden. Boston has been by far the best team in the NHL this season.

Boston’s Finnish player Joona Koppanen played the third game of his career in the NHL and scored his first point at the same time. Koppanen took the bait Nick Folignon scored a 3–0 goal. In addition to the assist point, Koppanen received a two-minute penalty in the match. Koppanen got a good 13 minutes of playing time in the match.

Koppanen, who was raised by LeKi from Lempää, is playing his fifth full season in North America, but the doors to the NHL have only opened in January of this year.

San Jose’s Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo in Kähkönen was a flute shift in Boston.

See also  HS Interview | Former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin: "Putin was forced to organize fake referendums, he is no longer feared"

Winnipeg Jets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5–3 in an eight-goal contest. The away team Winnipeg took a 3–0 lead in the opening set of the match, until Philadelphia Ivan Provorov managed to reduce the situation to 1–3 before the first break.

After that, Philadelphia Kevin Hayes first scored 2–3 in the second period and in the final period Hayes brought Philadelphia to a 3–3 tie with his second goal of the match. However, Winnipeg still managed to turn the victory around Karson Kuhlman and by Kevin Stenlund with goals.

of Winnipeg Saku Mäenalanen played almost 11 minutes in the match and missed any power points. Winnipeg defender Ville Heinola was not involved in the match. of Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainen missed points.

The New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2–1 in overtime by Dougie Hamilton scored the winning goal. of New Jersey Erik Haula played almost 18 minutes in the match and missed points. of Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen was sidelined due to injury.

See also  Coronavirus Restrictions on food restaurants are easing today - no relief for bars

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks away 2–1. Los Angeles Rasmus Kupari remained without power points in the match. Kupari clocked almost nine minutes of playing time.

#Ice #hockey #Boston #Bruins #great #momentum #continues #Joona #Koppanes #NHL #career #opening #point

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Yanomami woman featured in photos died of malnutrition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result