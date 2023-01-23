Ice hockey | Boston Bruins’ great momentum continues, Joona Koppane’s NHL career opening point

Koppanen is playing his fifth full season in North America, but the doors to the NHL have only opened in January of this year.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins took their fifth straight win when they beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 at TD Garden. Boston has been by far the best team in the NHL this season.

Boston’s Finnish player Joona Koppanen played the third game of his career in the NHL and scored his first point at the same time. Koppanen took the bait Nick Folignon scored a 3–0 goal. In addition to the assist point, Koppanen received a two-minute penalty in the match. Koppanen got a good 13 minutes of playing time in the match.

San Jose’s Finnish goalkeeper Kaapo in Kähkönen was a flute shift in Boston.

Winnipeg Jets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5–3 in an eight-goal contest. The away team Winnipeg took a 3–0 lead in the opening set of the match, until Philadelphia Ivan Provorov managed to reduce the situation to 1–3 before the first break.

After that, Philadelphia Kevin Hayes first scored 2–3 in the second period and in the final period Hayes brought Philadelphia to a 3–3 tie with his second goal of the match. However, Winnipeg still managed to turn the victory around Karson Kuhlman and by Kevin Stenlund with goals.

of Winnipeg Saku Mäenalanen played almost 11 minutes in the match and missed any power points. Winnipeg defender Ville Heinola was not involved in the match. of Philadelphia Rasmus Ristolainen missed points.

The New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2–1 in overtime by Dougie Hamilton scored the winning goal. of New Jersey Erik Haula played almost 18 minutes in the match and missed points. of Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen was sidelined due to injury.

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks away 2–1. Los Angeles Rasmus Kupari remained without power points in the match. Kupari clocked almost nine minutes of playing time.