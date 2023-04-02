Ice hockey | Ben Blood’s Tackle goes to disciplinary proceedings – the player commented on the situation on Twitter

On Twitter, Ben Blood shared his views on the situation where he tackled Eemeli Suome, worthy of a match penalty.

The Pelicans and the most thrilling situation of the second match of Ilves’ semi-final series was already seen at the beginning of the match, when the home team Ben Blood tackled Ilves Eemeli Finland. In this situation, this flew headfirst towards the side of the rink.

Blood received 5 minutes for the situation and a game penalty for a wing tackle, i.e. a shower command.

The situation room of the SM league has checked the situation and forwarded the matter to the league’s disciplinary delegation.

Blood might get banned for his trick. He commented on the tackle after Saturday’s match on Twitter.

“He (Finland, ed. note) fell. There was nothing I could do to prevent the collision. It was an unfortunate and scary situation. Hope he’s ok,” Blood wrote.

Finland was unable to continue playing after the tackle.

Pelicans won the match 3–2 and tied the match wins in the semi-final series to 1–1.

Series the next three semi-final matches will be played on Ilves’ home ice in Tampere’s Nokia Arena. The next time the teams meet is on Thursday.

In the second semi-final series, HIFK beat Tappara on Saturday with 4–2 goals. The match wins are also 1–1 in that showdown.