Ice hockey | Barkov's passing game is in full swing as Florida takes down the New York Rangers

December 29, 2023
Barkov assisted his team's first three goals.

Ice hockey Finnish captain of the Florida Panthers in the NHL Alexander Barkov the passing game was on again as Florida downed the New York Rangers 4-3.

Barkov assisted his team's first three goals. The Suomalaištahtih has now scored a total of eight assists in three games.

The Finnish pack of Florida Niko Mikkola snapped a seven-game scoreless streak when he was tagged as the second pitcher in Florida's opener.

