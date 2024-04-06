Ice hockey | Barkov's goal was not enough for Florida, Boston won

Sunday, April 7, 2024
by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2024
in World Europe
At the end of a tight match, the Florida Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins in the overtime with 3–2.

Ice hockey In the NHL, at the end of a tight match, the Florida Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins in the overtime with 3–2.

Playing on their home ice, Boston was the underdog right away in the first period, when the match had been played for less than a minute. of Florida Matthew Tkachuck completed the Panthers' 1–0 hit.

Florida Captain Alexander Barkov A 2-2 tie brought the Floridians into the game in the third period. However, in the next round Jesper Boqvist sealed the win for Boston.

