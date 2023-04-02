Ice hockey | Barkov scored three goals, the Columbus pack was on the ice during seven setbacks

Aleksander Barkov had three assists as Florida crushed Columbus.

of the Columbus Blue Jackets The home crowd got to witness an ugly robbery on Saturday, when the Florida Panthers claimed victory with a 7-0 crushing victory.

Guest skipper Alexander Barkov pick up three serving points. Florida’s number one stick was Barkov’s chain mate Carter Verhaeghewho scored no fewer than four goals.

Jarmo Kekäläinen managed Columbus only had five players on the ice in the season opener in October.

One of them, a defender Andrew Peeke, was the team’s game time king with his ice time of 22.11. Peeke was in the rink for every single Florida goal. Since the first was a power play goal and the rest were even, Peeke took into account a power reading of -6.

In Florida, the responsibilities of the number one point guard have piled up recently To Alex Lyonwhen Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight are on the sidelines. Lyon now saved 21 times and the first clean sheet of his career in the NHL. The bag of Columbus Michael Hutchinson made 42 saves.

Joona Luoto played 11 minutes and 54 seconds in his debut for Columbus. He also got ice time in special situations.

Central in the division’s top fight, Colorado took a 5–2 home victory over Dallas, which was playing its second game in two days.

Mikko Rantanen passed two goals and shot his 49th hit of the season when he hit an empty puck at the end of the puck. Rantanen shot the puck from his own area through the top bar into the cage.