Ice hockey | Banned NHL coach refused to leave – “Unbelievable”

Philadelphia lost badly to Tampa Bay.

NHL team Philadelphia coach John Tortorella lost his nerve in the middle of the match on the night before Sunday Finnish time. After just over 10 minutes of play, the Flyers were down 0-4 in the away arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The match referee decided to throw Tortorella, 65, out of the match.

An awkward situation ensued. In the video below, you can see that for what seemed like a long minute, the coach refused to leave behind his bench.

By reading the lips, it can be concluded that Tortorella barked at the judges as potalushi and ordered them to leave the side of the stands.

“This is unbelievable!” commentator of the match Dave Randorf wondered.

For a moment, it seemed that the jury had no solution to the situation. In the end, Tortorella left for the cloak room of the puffers.

A video of the situation quickly went viral on social media.

Tortorella the cup didn't backfire for the first time in his long coaching career. According to Sportsnet, kuumakka has been fined by the NHL 12 times already. There will probably be more crackers.

The tantrum was irrelevant to the outcome of the match, as Tampa won 7–0. The match was important for both, as the teams are fighting for playoff spots.

Tortorella won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in the spring of 2004. Players from the championship team were present at the Philadelphia match. Tortorella's former players seemed to be having fun watching the ex-commander's outburst.