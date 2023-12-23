Ice hockey | Banned for three matches in the SM league

The sentence was read to the Pelicans forward.

Ice hockey The disciplinary delegation of the SM League has ordered the Pelicans forward Niklas Virtanen to a three-game suspension. On Thursday in Oulu, Virtanen tackled Kärppie's defender Joel from Olkko in the head and received a 5+20 minute game penalty for the situation.

In the situation, Olkkonen went to the middle area and lost control of the puck for a moment, but got the puck back on his shoulder at the Pelicans' blue line. Olkkonen's gaze was frozen when Virtanen tackled Olkko's head with his right shoulder.

“The delegation considers that, in this situation, Virtanes would have had a full opportunity to aim and time Taklaus to hit Olkkonen's body, in which case there would be no reason for disciplinary proceedings”, in the bulletin justified.

Virtanen, 24, who played in the Pelicans' four chain, has scored 2+1 in 19 league matches this season. He will serve his suspension in Pelicans' matches at the end of the year, where the team from Lahti will face Jukurit, Ässät and Luko.