Ice hockey Bandy-HIFK returned to the ice after a break on their own initiative – The opening win of the season broke away from the traditional game at Botnia’s expense

In the classic match of the hockey season, HIFK defeated Botnia 6-2. The festive atmosphere was diluted by the lack of audience.

Bandyliga The traditional Tapan Day match between the Helsinki clubs Botnia and HIFK was played on the Oulunkylä artificial ice rink this year in the cold. In the roller coaster-like match, the lead changed several times, and in the end, with the final whistle, the situation was 6-2 for HIFK.

For HIFK, the match was the first since it decided not to participate in the Band League for two weeks. The decision for health reasons was based on the authorities’ interest rate recommendations and restrictions.

All in all, this was only the third game of the season for HIFK. The first two had ended in losses, so the opening points of the season were lost. Botnia has three points out of six games.

First HIFK took the lead in the third minute of the game from the first corner of the match, which Joonas Peuhkuri immersed Botnia in the finish. Tapanin Day derby has been favorable for Peuhkur, as he scored three goals against Botnia last season.

HIFK’s lead lasted until the end of the opening half, until Botnia got a handicap from a long free kick with a slightly cheap opponent’s favorable assistance. About an hour after the game, it was Botnia’s turn to take the lead in the game after a corner kick from a long sequel. Pekka Niska finally succeeded in scoring.

Botnia’s joy didn’t last long: in ten minutes, the 2-1 lead was again replaced by a goal loss. HIFK scored three more goals on the board, so the final winning numbers were 6-2 for the team. HIFK was in charge of the last goal Santeri Laitinen, who was the most powerful player in the match with three hits.

On the day of slaughter two other Band League matches were also played. In Pori, Narukerä defeated Availle in Porvoo in the finish line that ended in a 9–5 result. In Jyväskylä, JPS crushed WP-35 with 8-0 goals.

Tapan Day matches have generally been the audience magnets of the ice hockey season, but this year all three venues had to play without spectators due to restrictions.