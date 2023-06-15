Ice hockey | At the Stanley Cup party, a special trick was seen – the baby of an NHL star was placed in a big trophy

The little baby was able to take part in a very special portrait.

of the NHL swedish star William Karlsson was one of the celebrated stars of the Vegas Golden Knights when the club won the first Stanley Cup in its history.

Karlsson’s NHL career was stagnant before he moved to Vegas for its debut season in 2017-18. Karlsson has been one of the team’s trusted players ever since.

11 goals in 22 playoff games were enough to remind us how important the player is.

Karlsson celebrated the Cup with the whole family. His wife Emily Ferguson came on the ice together with the couple’s child Beckham William with. Their little son was born on May 12th.

Son got really close with the coveted trophy. The father and mother slipped the baby into the cup part of the trophy to cuddle for the family portrait.

Beckham looked confused as the proud parents showed off their smiles and rows of teeth for the cameras.

“The boy is as calm as ever, he has returned to his father. I hope that stays,” Karlsson said Aftonbladet by.

“Of course, he has just been fed, so he is very happy,” the child’s mother said.

Both were in the hills of their happiness.

“This is the best year ever. First the baby and then the Stanley Cup – this is incredible,” the Swedish duo was amazed.

The baby is almost Finnish.

Karlsson’s wife Emily is a hockey player Oula Palveen the wife by Haley Ferguson twin sister

Karlsson30, described to IS at the time of the finals that he and Palvee are like-minded, relaxed people who get along great.

“Perhaps that also unites us when we are two Nordics in Vegas. We’ve gotten along really well from the beginning,” said Palve.

“The wives are identical twins and like a shirt and a butt, the four of us have pretty much done everything on a daily basis. At least it becomes like one family.”