Ice hockey | Ässät broke his losing streak away against Ilves, the goal was expected until extra time

Ian McCoshen scored the only goal of the match in overtime.

Tampere

Aces claimed two points in the ice hockey league on Wednesday, while the best scorer of the Pori team Ian McCoshen scored the only goal of the match in overtime against Ilves.

The attacker who scored the assist point Jan-Mikael Järvinen analyzes the California-born defender:

“He had the right to score a goal even before that hit. He knows how to smell situations well. Someone has to have the golden helmet, we have an even group of players,” said Järvinen.

Father of Järvinen, who played a lot in Tampere Kari Järvinen was choosing the best players of the match. McCoshen was the choice for the best. The second star was the Ässie goalkeeper who played his fourth clean sheet of the season Niklas Rubin.

There were more than 9,000 spectators. The previous day, Tappara had more than 10,000 spectators for the Jukurit match, but more free tickets were distributed than Ilves.

“It was great to play in a great hall, when there were a lot of acquaintances in the stands. A game like this required us to be persistent”, Järvinen was happy about the victory.

Correction 4.1. at 10:35 p.m. Removed an incorrect sentence from the Aces’ six-game losing streak.