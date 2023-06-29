Ice hockey | As expected, Connor Bedard was selected first at the NHL draft

The booking ceremony for the first round started in Nashville, Tennessee, Finnish time, early Thursday night.

Ice hockey As expected, a Canadian has been chosen as the first player of the NHL’s annual booking event Connor Bedard. Bedard, who turns 18 in mid-July, is heading to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard, who broke records with the Regina Pats of the WHL and the Canadian junior national teams, has long been compared to the great players of the 2000s. to Sidney Crosby and to Connor McDavid.

A Swedish player was chosen as the second player at the reservation meeting Leo Carlssonwhose new address is the Anaheim Ducks.