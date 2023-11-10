Ice hockey | Artturi Lehkonen was taken to the hospital after the NHL match – “We are really worried”

Artturi Lehkonen was injured in a really dangerous way.

Colorado Avalanche Finnish striker Artturi Lehkonen was injured in a scary situation Finnish time on Friday morning, when he crashed headfirst into the side of Seattle Jamie Oleksi too from tugging.

Colorado announced during the match that Lehkonen was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The Finnish pier was conscious and his limbs functioned normally.

“He’s one of the toughest guys on the team. When he doesn’t get off the ice, it’s a concern. That’s when the situation can be serious. I haven’t heard a lot of information yet, but I hope everything goes well. He’s a huge part of our team,” Colorado’s star defenseman Cale Makar said right after the match.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar had seen the situation on video only once but stated that he didn’t think it was worth freezing.

“When a player is taken to the hospital, we are really worried. There is no update on the situation,” commented Bednar.

Lehkonen had time before this to get an assist point after starting the attack, from which Bowen Byram scored Colorado’s opening goal.

In the match, the Avalanche drew level from 0–2 and 1–3 situations, but Seattle canceled out the victory with a goal in the last minute. Oliver Bjorkstrand struck a solution Eeli Tolvanen shot from the loose puck in 59.28.