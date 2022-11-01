Ice hockey | Artturi Lehkonen showed his team how a Finn saunas – the NHL club released a video

NHL players have been able to get to know a Finnish sauna during their visit to Helsinki.

NHL team Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen was able to show the model of Finnish sauna to his teammates on Tuesday. The experience seemed to be too much for some players.

The Colorado Avalanche is in Finland, as the team will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in Tampere on November 4th and 5th.

Before moving to Tampere, the teams have spent time in Helsinki, and both groups have gotten to know a Finnish sauna.

Avalanche In a video shared on Twitter, Lehkonen is standing and throwing lyoly on the stove while singing.

Toward the end of the barely minute long video, many players have had enough of Lehkonen’s lazing around, and a long stream of the Finn’s teammates leave the sauna door with red faces.