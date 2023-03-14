Ice hockey | Artturi Lehkonen hit hard in his old home hall and broke his finger

Artturi Lehkonen received huge applause in Montreal.

Artturi Lehkonen there was no lack of color in the return to Montreal.

Lehkonen scored three (2+1) points, received huge applause from the audience and was chosen as the number one star of the match.

The latter goal even came right after the tribute video shown to him, and the audience rewarded Lehkonen with applause for his goal as well.

However, Lehkonen left the game already during the second set: the reason was a broken finger, due to which the Finnish striker burn from a guest tour to Denver for surgery.

There is no exact information on the origin of Lehkonen’s injury, but his second hit occurred when Mikko Rantanen the shot bounced through Lehkonen’s hand and into the cage.

In the match itself, Colorado won 8-4 and moved up to third place in the Central Division. Rantanenscored a goal and assisted one, Montreal Jesse Ylönen directed the hosts’ 3-7 reduction in the final set.