Ice hockey | Army skirmish in Russia again: Three hockey players can get up to 12 years in prison for avoiding military service

Three Russian ice hockey players are suspected of paying bribes to avoid military service. Up to 12 years in prison can await them.

Three hockey player, Anvar Suleimanov, Vladislav Lukinin and Mikhail Vorobyov, is suspected of having bribed military authorities to obtain an exemption from the army. A Russian website tells about it Champions.

According to the prosecutor, the trio, who played in the Ufa organization at the time of the incident, paid bribes either to get a full release or to avoid military service during their time in Ufa.

The trial has begun, and according to Russian media, the sentence could be up to 12 years in prison.

Vorobjov plays for the KHL club St. Petersburg SKA, which is strongly connected to the Russian military forces. He has represented Russia in the under-20 national team and also played NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers.

In the Russian media there have been rumors that Vorobyov admitted to giving the bribe.

Director of St. Petersburg SKA Roman Rotenberg denied the rumors and considered the information fake.

“These are fakes. Now there is an information war on all fronts, propaganda. Let’s not fall for fakes, let’s wait for official information.”

“We will not abandon our own, but we will give as much support as possible,” Rotenberg commented to the Russian media For Championat the case of Vorobov, who is currently under house arrest.

The Russian-Finnish oligarch Rotenberg is on the British and American sanctions list. He serves as the chairman of the background company that owns Jokerien’s former home arena in Helsinki.

Others too hockey players have been arrested in Russia for avoiding military service. Keeper Ivan Fedotov has been in jail since July. Fedotov has roots in Finland. He was born in Lappeenranta in 1996, and his mother is half Finnish.

Fedotov was arrested on suspicion of draft evasion shortly after he signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rounding calls has a long tradition in Russian ice hockey.

Also the star forward of the Minnesota Wild Kirill Kaprizov got stuck in Russia due to a military conflict, but was able to fly to the United States in the end.

