Ice hockey | Arizona is the crown jewel of the NHL, who knew how to use humor to make the most of her new arena

The Phoenix Coyotes lost their first home win against Florida, but a few days earlier they organized a fun game.

Arizona The Coyotes play their Hockey League NHL home games in the modest-sized Mullett Arena, but they know how to make the most of all the joy.

The Coyotes won their first home game in the new circles, when Florida, filled with Finns, fell 3–1 in Tuesday’s round.

Alexander Barkov and Anton Lundell played more than four minutes of superiority, but the result was 0+0.

Central striker Eetu Luostarinen has been one of the power players of the early season, but he too remained scoreless. On top of everything, he is being given a new role as a winger.

Arizona ended up in a small hall that could only hold 5,000 spectators, which the sports media ESPN described as a barn or a barn, when the club’s old home hall is no longer in use.

The club is planning a new big arena, but it doesn’t even have a building permit yet.

Mullets means back hair, mane in Finnish. The name of the small arena is spelled with two t’s, Mullett. The closeness of the words raised the humor to the surface in the Coyotes’ marketing department.

The team played its first home game this season last Friday in its new home hall against Winnipeg. Each bench was given a blonde ponytail with a headband.

The stand looked funny as the gold girls filled the backs.

Mullett Arena belongs to Arizona State University, but will serve as an NHL arena for at least the next three seasons. There is also a fourth option.

The ownership base of the Coyotes has changed often. Sometimes the club drifted into NHL ownership, but since 2019 Alex Meruelo has held the largest share pot in his portfolio.

Economic magazine Forbes weighed in in December 2019, the value of the Coyotes was 290 million dollars (almost the same in euros). According to the newspaper’s calculations, the club was the cheapest in the NHL.

