Ice hockey | Apulanna’s Sipe Santapukki is in a tight spot when the league finals start in Lahti: “An epic show is coming”

Santapukki is on the board of Lahti Pelicans. The team is fighting for the ice hockey championship gold with Tappara.

Apulanta band drummer Simo “Sipe” Santapukki is facing a tight spot on Friday next week. However, it is not, for example, the premiere of a new song, but hockey.

The final series of the league starts in Tampere on Wednesday, when the reigning champion Tappara hosts the surprise of the season Lahti Pelicans. The second match will be played on Friday in Lahti, and Santapukki will not be able to attend.

Santapukki has been a member of the Pelicans board for seven years, and during that time there has been no success. Now the team made it to the medal games for the first time since the 2011–12 season, when the result was silver.

“The journey is still in progress and there are games left, but this is great, there’s no denying that,” says Santapukki.

He describes the playoffs as an “epic puck spring” and says the Pelicans’ success is bigger than the size of one team.

“Success can be seen in the streetscape of the entire Päijät-Häme province. The cars have been tuned to turquoise, and the flags are flying in places where they are not normally seen.”

Pelicans has received praise during the spring thanks to his style of play. The relatively anonymous group, which plays in unison and relies on puck control, has managed to raise its level time after time.

In addition, several of our own juniors play in the representative team, which increases interest even more. The success of one’s own sons always wins over the result obtained by the buying team. And young people’s heads don’t freeze even in hard places.

Santapukki says that success is warming for a few different reasons. One is the investment made in young people, the fruits of which are now being enjoyed.

“Seven years ago, we made a strategic decision in the government to invest heavily in young people and juniors. It was known that it was a long story. It’s really great to see that our own snowmobile department has redeemed itself this spring.”

“The importance of the matches is not seen when the young people give up. They play in a relaxed and fearless way, which is rarely seen. It’s great to watch.”

The biggest thanks for the appearance of the game goes to the head coach To Tommi Niemelä. Niemelä, who has been behind the Pelicans’ bench since 2020, emphasizes openness, positivity and creating a good atmosphere.

Santapukki sees that Niemelä represents something bigger than himself.

“I would see that this is about shaking the continental plates of management culture. I’m happy for the whole sport. It is important that success has also come with this style.”

Also the main owner of the club Pasi Nurminen gets Santapuk’s compliments.

“Pasi has created an accepting atmosphere where everyone is encouraged to work with their own strengths. I don’t feel that, for example, they tried to put me in a mold. This ethos has permeated all levels of the club community.”

Yep, that second final. Santapukki is his friend and Apulanta soloist Toni Wirtanen with as coach of The Voice Of Finland singing competition. The competition has its first semi-final on Friday, so Santapukki will not be able to come to Lahti to watch the Pelicans’ match.

“The situation is managed in such a way that I train my own protégés. I had time to watch the beginning of the game backstage, and after the program I immediately watch the final result. You cannot and must not focus on anything else during the live broadcast.”

How is the final series going?

“Better to win. An epic show is coming, that’s for sure.”

