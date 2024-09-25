Ice hockey | Anttoni Honka scored a solo goal in an NHL practice match

Hockey|Honka and Aleksi Heimosalmi, who scored the winning goal in the last minute, became Carolina’s deciders.

Finnish defenders Anttoni Honka and Aleksi Heimosalmi flashed their offensive skills when the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in the hockey practice match of the NHL.

Honka, one of the Finnish duo seeking playing spots in Carolina, finished the 1-1 tie in the second period at the end of a huge rise. He got the puck From Tyson Jost in the defensive zone, brazenly rose above the midfield and ran away from the Tampa players. The Finn finally surprised Tampa’s goalkeeper by Matt Tomkins with a snappy wrist shot.

Heimosalmi solved this problem with a hard hitting shot between the blue line and the b-point in the last minute of the third period Jackson Blake input. Carolina on the website the published video gave the impression that Jost, dressed as a masked man, guided the shot into the goal, but the NHL on the website a complete hit was marked for the Finn.

Both teams played with test crews the night before Wednesday Finnish time. For example, the number one star from Carolina was on the sidelines Sebastian Ahobut among the Finnish attackers there was a frame man Jesperi Kotkaniemi and chasing a place in the game Juha Jääskä.

Jääskä, 26, left HIFK for this season behind the bench, but 23-year-old Honka played in the farm league AHL already in the second season. Last season he played for JYP. Heimosalmi, 21, played the previous seasons in Ässi. He is Carolina’s second-round selection from 2021 and was the top Finnish pick at that year’s selection event.