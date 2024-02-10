Ice hockey | Antti Raanta was injured – the length of the sick leave was determined

Antti Raanta was injured earlier this week. Now the length of the sick leave turned out to be two weeks.

10.2. 22:16

Thursday Carolina Hurricanes goalkeeper injured in the NHL round Antti Raanta has to take a break from playing for at least two weeks due to a lower body injury.

Raanta was called to the Hurricanes' goal at the beginning of the second period of the Colorado match, but Pyotr Koshetkov had to return to the rink already at the beginning of the final set due to Raanta's injury.

The Hurricanes said on message service X that Raanta had suffered a lower body injury. On Saturday, the Hurricanes said, without elaborating on the injury, that it would take weeks to heal.

Beat up during the break Spencer Martin, who transferred from Columbus to the Carolina organization in January. Carolina picked up a goaltender from the waivers list. If the Hurricanes hadn't grabbed the molar, this would have moved to the AHL.

Raanta has played 24 matches this season, where he has saved 12 wins with a save percentage of 87.2.

The injury is a big setback for the Hurricanes, whose second regular goalkeeper, the Dane Frederik Anderssen is on the injured list like the Finns.

The problem for the Hurricanes in recent seasons has been the injury susceptibility of the goalkeepers. The Raanta–Anderssen duo would originally be the Hurricanes' playing tandem, but now – once again – both are injured.