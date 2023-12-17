Ice hockey | Antti Raanta passed the NHL's transfer list – did not qualify for any of the 31 teams

Antti Raanna's early season has been difficult.

of the NHL to the waivers list, i.e. the so-called Carolina placed on the transfer list Antti Raantaa was not picked by any other of the NHL's 31 teams.

The Hurricanes can now send Raanta to the farm. However, this season it is the only NHL organization that does not have its own AHL team. A farm loan requires separate loan arrangements.

During the early season, Raanta has played in 14 matches with a save percentage of 85.4 and an average of 3.61 goals conceded. Suomalaisvahti's contract worth 1.5 million dollars extends to the end of the current season.

Carolina meets Washington on the night before Monday Finnish time. Saves with the team's goal Pyotr Kochetkov. The NHL crew was alerted over the weekend to include a player who played in the early season in the ECHL Yaniv Perets.