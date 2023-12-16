Saturday, December 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ice hockey | Antti Raanta got on the NHL's transfer list

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ice hockey | Antti Raanta got on the NHL's transfer list

Any NHL club can now capture a point guard without compensation.

Carolina Hurricanes is set by the goalkeeper Antti Raannan to the NHL transfer list. Sportsnet's inside reporter told about it Elliotte Friedman in X

Any club can now grab Raanta without compensation.

Raanta is playing his third season in Carolina. He played 14 games for the Hurricanes – the last between Friday and Saturday night – before being placed on the transfer list.

Raanta's season has been difficult. His goals conceded average is a modest 3.61. The last match against Nashville ended in a 5–6 loss in overtime, meaning six pucks went behind Raanna.

Carolina has been linked to several goalkeepers in rumors in recent days. The Fourth Period site flashed conker guards Jake Allen and John Gibson as potential trade targets.

If no club exercises its right to take Raanta and his $1.5 million salary into their account, the Hurricanes can send the Finnish farm league to the AHL if they wish.

See also  The 10 most reliable used cars you can buy now (for little)

#Ice #hockey #Antti #Raanta #NHL39s #transfer #list

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Top scorer Kay Smits will miss the European Championships due to inflamed heart muscle: 'Glad that this has come to light'

Top scorer Kay Smits will miss the European Championships due to inflamed heart muscle: 'Glad that this has come to light'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result