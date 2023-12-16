Ice hockey | Antti Raanta got on the NHL's transfer list

Any NHL club can now capture a point guard without compensation.

Carolina Hurricanes is set by the goalkeeper Antti Raannan to the NHL transfer list. Sportsnet's inside reporter told about it Elliotte Friedman in X

Any club can now grab Raanta without compensation.

Raanta is playing his third season in Carolina. He played 14 games for the Hurricanes – the last between Friday and Saturday night – before being placed on the transfer list.

Raanta's season has been difficult. His goals conceded average is a modest 3.61. The last match against Nashville ended in a 5–6 loss in overtime, meaning six pucks went behind Raanna.

Carolina has been linked to several goalkeepers in rumors in recent days. The Fourth Period site flashed conker guards Jake Allen and John Gibson as potential trade targets.

If no club exercises its right to take Raanta and his $1.5 million salary into their account, the Hurricanes can send the Finnish farm league to the AHL if they wish.