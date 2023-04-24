Ice hockey | Antti Raanna’s pants tore in the middle of the match, his own club joked in the video

The Carolina Hurricanes took a 3–1 lead in the series against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Carolina Hurricanes took an important 5-2 away win over the New York Islanders in the NHL playoffs on Sunday, and the team’s Finnish players were well on display.

Sebastian Aho scored 1+2 and became the organization’s all-time player with the most playoff goals (20). Aho’s top game helped the Hurricanes take a 3–1 lead in the match series.

Also the goalkeeper Antti Raanta played a great match and blocked 27 shots on the visitors’ goal.

However, one save stretch made from post to post was too much for Raanta’s pants, which tore at the back. The Hurricanes posted a video of the situation on Twitter.

“We’ve all been in the same situation, Rants,” the club replied benevolently.

After the match, Raanta made one fan happy by giving him his bat.

Raanta has saved in all four of this spring’s playoffs. His save percentage is 91.5 and his goals against average is 2.46.