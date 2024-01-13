Ice hockey | Antti Pennanen revealed: Ilves players received death threats

Antti Pennanen spoke about the harsh messages Ilves players received.

Weak The Tampere Ilves, the top team of the ice hockey league playing in the second round, corrected their course on Saturday and claimed victory over Vaasa with a score of 3–2.

The head coach of Ilves, who won only one of their six games before Saturday Antti Pennanen said after the game that the team plays under a lot of pressure and expectations.

According to Pennanen, rude messages have been sent to the team's players on social media that have crossed the line.

“Players receive a lot of critical messages on social media, but yesterday the line was crossed. When death threats start coming, and the family and children are threatened with killing, it is absolutely unacceptable. This is the police matter now and in the future,” Pennanen said.

Probably the most relieved man in the arena was Ilves' Canadian forward Jeremy Gregoire, who scored two goals to end his 23-match scoreless streak. He had hit between the goalposts for the last time on October 7, which is more than three months ago.

Also for Ilves' third goal scorer Ville Meskane judging by the ventilation, the paint seemed to taste good. He returned from illness to the lineup in mid-November, but only now scored the first goal since his return.

The golden helmet of the lynx Oula Palve was kicked out in the second set from a tackle aimed at the head. Palve tackled Sport who skated in a slightly low position in the middle area Axel Holmströmwho nevertheless got up on his own, but never returned to the rink.

Sport, which was ahead in terms of gameplay, went up by Johan Sundström and Teemu Suhonen with hits on the end of the goal, but did not reach the crossbar. After a break of three matches, Ilvesen, who was in charge of defense Jakub Malek stopped 39 shots.