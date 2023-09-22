Ice hockey | Antti Niemi ended his career with few votes and moved to Turku – now he wants to help Kiekko-Vantaa Liiga

Antti Niemi is Kiekko-Vantaa’s new frontman.

Former top goalkeeper Antti Niemi returned to the spotlight after a long break on Thursday in Vantaa, when Kiekko-Vantaa, who play in Mestis, announced the new owners.

Niemi, 40, who played in the NHL for a long time, becomes the largest owner of the five-person consortium.

“Immediately late for the first opportunity”, Niemi said with a twinkle in his eye as he arrived in the lobby wearing a suit.

Before Thursday’s press conference, Nieme hasn’t appeared in newspaper columns or headlines for years. The playing career of the 2010 Stanley Cup winner ended quietly over three years ago.

Niemi never officially announced his retirement – ​​just like his former teammate Kari Lehtonen From Dallas.

“I just hung up,” Niemi smiled.

“Well, now it’s probably clear that the playing career will no longer continue.”

Peninsula played 11 seasons in the NHL. The crown is the 2010 Stanley Cup victory as the number one guard of the Chicago Blackhawks. So far, Niemi is the only Finnish number one goaltender in NHL history who has saved his team to the championship.

See also Concert review | Pekka Kuusisto brought momentum to the HKO concert, Samuli Edelmann stomped to read Shakespeare Antti Niemi lifted the coveted Stanley Cup in his arms on June 9, 2010.

The man from Vantaa, who represented six different NHL clubs, returned from North America to the Jokers with high expectations for the 2019–2020 season, but the return season was sticky. Niemi fell to second keeper in the hierarchy, and after the season ended due to the corona virus, he decided to end the game.

“It was a long and difficult season. Pretty quickly after the season, I got the feeling that this wasn’t enough. The condition of the seats also influenced the decision. Quitting felt natural,” Niemi described.

“After the decision, I felt calm.”

After his playing career, Niemi has lived in Turku and fully focused on the role of a family man.

“We have a five-year-old girl with whom we spend our days. In addition, a couple of dogs keep them busy. There hasn’t been anything more strange than that.”

Decision According to Nieme, becoming the owner of Kiekko-Vantaa was pending for a long time.

“I’ve been thinking about this for longer, already ten years with different people. I’ve been interested in the activities of Kiekko-Vantaa before and where the junk business is going.”

“Vantaa was a significant place in my own path as a player. From here I was able to hit larger circles, so to speak. Now I want to give back to an important club in some way”, explained Niemi.

At this stage, Niemi still does not know how to define his own role in the organization in more detail. It is clear that Nieme’s well-known name has a use, at least on the marketing side, even if he does not particularly enjoy attention or publicity.

“That’s why this is an interesting week. To some extent, I need to be more visible and bring added value.”

“I don’t know if we’re going to make any silly or ‘knob-like’ advertising videos,” Niemi laughed and pointed to the owner of the Pelicans Pasi Nurminen to starred marketing videos.

“At least we have enough ideas. Maybe we will Jaromir Jagrin to play as one game for us. Let’s see what we can come up with.”

Peninsula earned just under 34 million US dollars (about 31 million euros) in his NHL career. Kiekko-Vantaa’s new cigar step didn’t want to reveal in more detail how much money or share Niemi is involved with.

At least the visions are big. Kiekko-Vantaa aims to rise to the SM league in 2030 during the reign of the new ownership ladder.

“You have to boldly dare to say things that you want to achieve. Of course we understand the realities. First of all, everything is open at the moment regarding the SM league series system, and now a couple of clubs (Kiekko-Espoo and Jokerit) are trying to get there. If the new series model were 10+10, Vantaa must definitely be involved,” Niemi said.

“We have six years to develop our operations here. We need to have clear steps on how we can reach this tough goal. We try to focus on the things we can influence. Now the work begins.”