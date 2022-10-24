Monday, October 24, 2022
Ice hockey | Anton Lundell humiliated the defender and scored after 39 seconds of the game

October 24, 2022
Florida’s Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen hit in the winning match.

Anton Lundell scored his opening goal of the NHL season into the New York Islanders’ net with only 39 seconds left in the Florida Panthers’ home game.

Lundell slammed the puck in after first being robbed of the puck at the end From Adam Pelech.

Lundell’s chain mate, who played as his winger in the early season Eetu Luostarinen scored Florida’s 2–0 lead later in the opening set. Luostarinen’s goal was the second of the season.

The Panthers eventually fought back for a narrow 3–2 victory over the Islanders.

Florida now has four wins and nine points from its six matches.

Columbus Blue Jackets got a big away win from New York when they beat the Rangers by as much as 5–1.

by Gustav Nyquist a rough stray pass gave For Artemi Panarin in the second set to narrow the chance to 1–3, but the home team’s streak was badly missed.

See also  Sweden The robbers broke into the school and forced high school students to give up their computers in Västerås, Sweden

Rangers second keeper Jaroslav Halak was not at his best in the match. A Russian defender known from Aces Daniil Tarasov scored 30 goals in Columbus and the first NHL victory of his career.

Columbus, which started its season with three consecutive losses, now has three wins and four losses.

Round results

  • Chicago–Seattle 5–4

  • NY Rangers–Columbus 1–5

  • Florida–NY Islanders 3–2 F: Lundell 1+0, Luostarinen 1+0

  • Detroit–Anaheim 5–1

  • Philadelphia-San Jose 0-3

