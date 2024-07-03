Ice hockey | Anton Lundell got an extended contract in the NHL

Hockey|The day of reckoning came for Anton Lundeli.

Ice hockey The Florida Panthers, who won the Stanley Cup in the NHL, have signed a six-year contract extension with the Finnish forward by Anton Lundell with, company tells on their website.

The new contract is worth 27.8 million euros. Lundell, 22, joined the Panthers organization in the summer of 2021.

“Anton has developed into a reliable, versatile center forward at our club, and he seized his opportunity from day one in North America. His commitment to development and his intelligent approach to the game have earned him deep respect among teammates and coaches”, characterized the club’s general manager Bill Zito.

Lundell was one of the key players on the Panthers’ championship team. In the playoffs that just ended, the Finnish striker scored three goals and a total of 17 power points in 24 matches. Senter’s trophy cabinet also contains the under-20 world championship.

The Finnish forward has now played three full seasons in the NHL. In 216 regular season matches, 112 power points have been generated. The power statistic is on the plus side by 53 notches.