Ice hockey | Another sex crime scandal in Canadian ice hockey – the convict presented a video of the acts to his teammates

Hockey|Two Canadian ex-hockey players were convicted of shocking acts.

Canadian hockey is once again in the throes of a new abuse scandal.

Two former junior hockey players have been sentenced to prison in a Quebec City court for sexually abusing a minor.

21 year olds Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano received sentences of 2 years and 8 months and 2 years and 6 months on Monday. Both convicts represented Victoriaville Tigres of the Canadian QMJHL junior league at the time of the acts.

The two were convicted of acts that took place in 2021.

Series of events started when Tigres celebrated the championship of the Canadian QMJHL Junior League at a hotel in the city of Lac-Beauport on June 6, 2021.

The 17-year-old victim, who worked at the hotel, had previously refused an invitation to join the team’s party at the hotel.

Lac-Beauport is located near Quebec City.

Daigle had also personally asked the woman to join him in his hotel room, which she had also refused.

Late at night, however, Daigle managed to lure the woman to his room.

Nicolas Daigle and Massimo Siciliano pictured in October 2023 after the duo pleaded guilty in court.

When the victim arrived at the hockey player’s place, he was spending the evening with his teammate Siciliano.

Both convicts were obviously intoxicated in the situation. Later, the two ended up having sex with the victim without her consent.

Afterwards, the convicts have admitted that they had not heard the victim’s thoughts about the situation accurately enough.

It is said that the sexual intercourse lasted continuously for approximately 40 minutes. The convicts did not use a condom in the situation.

Another aggravating factor was that Daigle videotaped some of the events in the hotel room without the victim’s knowledge.

Daigle is said to have shown the video to several of his teammates and coaches while the victim was crying in the bathroom of the hotel room.

Eventually, one of the team’s employees stopped Daigle from circulating the video after hearing about it.

“ This is a strong message for all sports organizations, but especially for hockey organizations. Two hockey players who played at a very high level are going to jail today.

Daigle and Siciliano confessed their actions in court in October 2023. Last Monday, the hockey players received sentences of more than two years for forcing a minor to have sex.

The Quebec court considered mitigating factors such as the young age of the convicts, a clean criminal record, an impeccable profile and obvious remorse.

Daigle and Siciliano were 18 years old at the time of the acts.

The incident the trial came at a critical time for Canadian hockey.

Earlier this year, the names of five ice hockey players representing the Canadian national team surfaced in a lawsuit where the players were accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in 2019.

When the London police opened an investigation into the case for the second time in 2022, it was discovered, among other things, that the Canadian Hockey Association has a separate fund whose purpose was to pay compensation in settlement cases.

The union was said to have paid millions of dollars to victims of sexual crimes, for example, to keep them quiet and preserve the country’s hockey reputation.

So Daigle and Siciliano come next in the continuum that started with the atrocities of 2019 and their handling.

Michel Berube, who was the prosecutor in the trial

Prosecutor Michel Beruben according to the trial, the purpose of the trial was still not to test Canada’s “toxic puck culture”, but to focus exclusively on the actions of the accused duo.

However, he hopes that both the young players of Canadian hockey and the parents who guide them will take note of the case and the sentences handed down in it.

“This is a strong message for all sports organizations, but especially for ice hockey organizations. Two hockey players who played at a very high level are going to jail today.”

Siciliano’s lawyer has said that his client plans to appeal the sentence. Daigle’s lawyer did not comment on the court’s decision to the media.

Sources: CBC, Le Soleil, Montreal Gazette, The Hockey News.