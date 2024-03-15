Ice hockey | Another loss for the Jokers in the quarterfinals – Hermes stronger in the overtime

Hermes' Topias Liljamo scored the deciding goal.

Hermes–Jokers 3–2 je. (wins 2–0)

Jokers already suffered their second loss to Kokkola's Hermes in the hockey Mesti quarterfinals. Hermes won the match 3–2 with a goal in the first overtime.

The decisive hit was scored by the Hermes attacker Topias Liljamo in time 60.59. Liljamo was able to hit a goal from the return puck Henri Risiko the fight Santeri Sulu after the shot.

Four wins are required for the next place. Jokerit finished third in the regular season, Hermes sixth.

In the opening set both teams managed to score once with superiority. First Teemu Henritius took the Jokers to the lead already in 3:32. Hermes equalized in 17.12 Juha Rautiainen on the finish line.

There were no goals in the second period. At the beginning of the third period, Jokerit took the lead Erkka Seppälän finish in time. Seppälä got it Santeri from Haakana put the pass near the blue line, moved to the center and shot the puck into the bottom corner.

Hermes rose to the level again with superiority, when the defender Kalle Kangas sat in the ice hall. The equalizing goal, created in 53:01, was finished with a hard move by the defender Jerkko Rämö.

Kiekko-Espoo beat Tuto 4–1 in their own match. Kiekko-Espoo leads the match series with 2–0 wins.

Espoo's goals in the second match did Joni Piipponen, Niko Kivelä, Arttu Tuomaala and Roope Elimäki. Tuton scored a goal Joel Kerkkänen was his team's first success in the entire series, as Kiekko-Espoo won the first game cleanly 5–0.

The series of matches between the Jokers and Hermes continues on Sunday in Helsinki. Kiekko-Espoo and Tuto, on the other hand, continue their series in Espoo on Monday.